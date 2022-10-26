Wolverine Asset Management LLC Buys 146,869 Shares of Velocity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VELO)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Velocity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VELO – Get Rating) by 80.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 328,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 146,869 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned 1.14% of Velocity Acquisition worth $3,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glazer Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Velocity Acquisition by 11.6% in the first quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,225,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,949,000 after purchasing an additional 127,184 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its holdings in Velocity Acquisition by 292.6% during the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 981,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,571,000 after purchasing an additional 731,585 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Velocity Acquisition by 135.6% during the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 793,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,732,000 after purchasing an additional 456,450 shares in the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Velocity Acquisition by 14.3% during the first quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 245,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 30,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. acquired a new stake in Velocity Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $975,000. 73.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Velocity Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ VELO opened at $9.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.82. Velocity Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $9.94.

Velocity Acquisition Company Profile

Velocity Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in digital transformation businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

