Wolverine Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Clarim Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLRM)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Clarim Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLRM – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 245,126 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,873 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Clarim Acquisition were worth $2,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CLRM. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clarim Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $9,714,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Clarim Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $3,161,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Clarim Acquisition by 143.4% during the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 522,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,121,000 after buying an additional 307,803 shares during the last quarter. Hartree Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Clarim Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $2,455,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Clarim Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $1,468,000. 64.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CLRM opened at $9.95 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.88 and a 200 day moving average of $9.84. Clarim Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.66 and a 1 year high of $9.95.

Clarim Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on the consumer-facing e-commerce sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

