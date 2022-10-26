Wolverine Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in McLaren Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MLAI)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC reduced its position in McLaren Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MLAI – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 252,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,214 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned 1.00% of McLaren Technology Acquisition worth $2,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its position in McLaren Technology Acquisition by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,654,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,498,000 after purchasing an additional 37,759 shares during the period. Highbridge Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of McLaren Technology Acquisition by 6.9% during the first quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,339,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,367,000 after acquiring an additional 86,698 shares during the period. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in shares of McLaren Technology Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $4,985,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of McLaren Technology Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $3,490,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of McLaren Technology Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $2,493,000. 62.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MLAI opened at $10.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.02. McLaren Technology Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $10.55.

McLaren Technology Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies within the banking, financial services, and insurance sector that leverage artificial intelligence, machine learning, digital, technology, and fintech.

