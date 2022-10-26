Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Sold by Camden Capital LLC

Camden Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,583 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 441 shares during the quarter. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Workday in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Workday by 152.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 126 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Workday in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Workday in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in Workday in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on WDAY shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Workday from $211.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Workday from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Workday in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Workday from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Workday presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.57.

In related news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,046 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total transaction of $323,922.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,792,097.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 2,128 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.14, for a total value of $313,113.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 132,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,502,671.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,046 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total value of $323,922.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,792,097.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 120,974 shares of company stock valued at $18,758,209 over the last three months. Company insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WDAY traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $156.92. 27,765 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,042,163. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -200.23 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.10 and a twelve month high of $307.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.62.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The software maker reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 2.34% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

