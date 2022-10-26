Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) Short Interest Down 63.3% in October

Posted by on Oct 26th, 2022

Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLYGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a drop of 63.3% from the September 30th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 146,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Worldline Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS WRDLY traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.49. 30,283 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,966. Worldline has a 12 month low of $16.59 and a 12 month high of $33.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Worldline from €36.50 ($37.24) to €38.00 ($38.78) in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Worldline from €65.00 ($66.33) to €64.00 ($65.31) in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Worldline from €49.00 ($50.00) to €48.00 ($48.98) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Worldline from €49.00 ($50.00) to €40.00 ($40.82) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.80.

About Worldline

(Get Rating)

Worldline SA provides payments and transactional services to financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in France, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Merchant Services; Financial Services; and Mobility & e-Transactional Services segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Worldline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worldline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.