Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) Short Interest Down 63.3% in October

Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a drop of 63.3% from the September 30th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 146,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Worldline Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS WRDLY traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.49. 30,283 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,966. Worldline has a 12 month low of $16.59 and a 12 month high of $33.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Worldline from €36.50 ($37.24) to €38.00 ($38.78) in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Worldline from €65.00 ($66.33) to €64.00 ($65.31) in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Worldline from €49.00 ($50.00) to €48.00 ($48.98) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Worldline from €49.00 ($50.00) to €40.00 ($40.82) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.80.

About Worldline

Worldline SA provides payments and transactional services to financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in France, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Merchant Services; Financial Services; and Mobility & e-Transactional Services segments.

