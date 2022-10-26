WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $176.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.59 million. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS.

WSFS Financial Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of WSFS Financial stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.52. The stock had a trading volume of 11,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,727. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. WSFS Financial has a 1 year low of $37.03 and a 1 year high of $56.30.

WSFS Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.96%.

Insider Transactions at WSFS Financial

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WSFS Financial

In other news, EVP Richard Wright sold 3,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.66, for a total value of $185,728.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,909,724.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Richard Wright sold 3,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.66, for a total value of $185,728.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,456 shares in the company, valued at $1,909,724.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Francis J. Leto sold 3,087 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total value of $153,609.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,803,352.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 82.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 363,127 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,558,000 after acquiring an additional 164,080 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 1,075.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 51,571 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 47,183 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 63,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 10,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of WSFS Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WSFS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on WSFS Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on WSFS Financial to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on WSFS Financial to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

