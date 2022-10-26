Xerox (NYSE:XRX) PT Lowered to $10.00 at Citigroup

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 26.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Xerox from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xerox in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Xerox from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Xerox from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Xerox from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Get Xerox alerts:

Xerox Price Performance

Shares of NYSE XRX opened at $13.68 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.60. Xerox has a 1-year low of $11.80 and a 1-year high of $24.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xerox

Xerox ( NYSE:XRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.21). Xerox had a negative net margin of 9.28% and a positive return on equity of 3.66%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Xerox’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Xerox will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XRX. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Xerox during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $657,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Xerox by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,517 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 6,775 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xerox during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $167,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Xerox by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 53,913 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 16,401 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Xerox during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $390,000. 94.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xerox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.