XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAO) Short Interest Down 60.0% in October

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 60.0% from the September 30th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
XOMA Stock Down 1.8 %
NASDAQ:XOMAO traded down $0.41 on Wednesday, hitting $22.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,332. XOMA has a one year low of $22.03 and a one year high of $26.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.26.
XOMA Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were issued a $0.5234 dividend. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th.
XOMA Company Profile
XOMA Corporation operates as a biotechnology royalty aggregator in Europe, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. The company engages in helping biotech companies for enhancing human health. It acquires the potential future economics associated with pre-commercial therapeutic candidates that have been licensed to pharmaceutical or biotechnology companies.
