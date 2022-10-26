XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAO) Short Interest Down 60.0% in October

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 60.0% from the September 30th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

XOMA Stock Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:XOMAO traded down $0.41 on Wednesday, hitting $22.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,332. XOMA has a one year low of $22.03 and a one year high of $26.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.26.

XOMA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were issued a $0.5234 dividend. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th.

Insider Activity

XOMA Company Profile

In other XOMA news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 26,441 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.25 per share, with a total value of $456,107.25. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,571,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,105,580.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 26,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.25 per share, for a total transaction of $456,107.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,571,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,105,580.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 24,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.89 per share, with a total value of $434,601.77. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,773,780 shares in the company, valued at $31,732,924.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 73,694 shares of company stock valued at $1,271,648 over the last three months.

XOMA Corporation operates as a biotechnology royalty aggregator in Europe, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. The company engages in helping biotech companies for enhancing human health. It acquires the potential future economics associated with pre-commercial therapeutic candidates that have been licensed to pharmaceutical or biotechnology companies.

