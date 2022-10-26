XSGD Price Up 4.5% This Week (XSGD)

XSGD (XSGD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 26th. XSGD has a market cap of $53.30 million and $876,578.00 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XSGD token can currently be purchased for about $0.71 or 0.00003439 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, XSGD has traded up 4.5% against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XSGD Token Profile

XSGD launched on October 4th, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 83,617,320 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,588,251 tokens. XSGD’s official website is www.straitsx.com. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @straitsx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for XSGD is www.straitsx.com/sg/blog.

XSGD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XSGD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XSGD using one of the exchanges listed above.

