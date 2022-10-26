Yotta Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:YOTA) Short Interest Down 66.7% in October

Yotta Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:YOTA – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the September 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Yotta Acquisition stock. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new position in Yotta Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:YOTA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 66,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. owned 0.58% of Yotta Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.21% of the company’s stock.

Yotta Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of YOTA remained flat at $9.92 during midday trading on Wednesday. 510 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,911. Yotta Acquisition has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $9.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.88.

About Yotta Acquisition

Yotta Acquisition Corporation focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on high technology, blockchain, software and hardware, ecommerce, social media, and other general business industries worldwide.

