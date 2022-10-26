Z Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Z Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:YAHOY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 194,700 shares, a growth of 138.3% from the September 30th total of 81,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 361,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Z in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
Z Stock Up 2.6 %
YAHOY stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.37. The company had a trading volume of 41,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,178. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.79 and a beta of 1.02. Z has a one year low of $4.93 and a one year high of $14.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.29.
Z Company Profile
Z Holdings Corporation engages in media and commerce businesses in Japan. The company focuses on shopping and reuse businesses. It also offers membership, e-commerce, and payment-related services. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. Z Holdings Corporation operates as a subsidiary of A Holdings Corporation.
