Z Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Z Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:YAHOY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 194,700 shares, a growth of 138.3% from the September 30th total of 81,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 361,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Z in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Z Stock Up 2.6 %

YAHOY stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.37. The company had a trading volume of 41,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,178. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.79 and a beta of 1.02. Z has a one year low of $4.93 and a one year high of $14.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.29.

Z Company Profile

Z ( OTCMKTS:YAHOY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. Z had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 4.77%. On average, research analysts forecast that Z will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Z Holdings Corporation engages in media and commerce businesses in Japan. The company focuses on shopping and reuse businesses. It also offers membership, e-commerce, and payment-related services. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. Z Holdings Corporation operates as a subsidiary of A Holdings Corporation.

