Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Cantillon Capital Management LLC

Cantillon Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,871,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,573 shares during the quarter. Zoetis makes up approximately 2.7% of Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Cantillon Capital Management LLC owned 0.40% of Zoetis worth $321,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 469.2% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 117.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in Zoetis by 713.6% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Zoetis in a report on Monday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.14.

Shares of Zoetis stock traded up $1.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $154.07. The company had a trading volume of 46,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,897,142. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $72.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.52. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.87 and a 1-year high of $249.27.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.02). Zoetis had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 49.03%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.48%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

