360 Financial Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

360 Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,233 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 4.7% of 360 Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. 360 Financial Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $7,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QQQ. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 419.0% during the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth $32,000. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter worth $35,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth $36,000. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $6.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $277.80. The stock had a trading volume of 3,280,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,124,616. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $288.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $299.53. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $254.26 and a 12-month high of $408.71.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a $0.519 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

