Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) EVP Sells $865,134.32 in Stock

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total value of $865,134.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,728,129.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Adobe Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Adobe stock traded down $3.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $320.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,206,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,632,666. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.73 and a 1-year high of $699.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.26, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $333.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $378.21.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 149,771 shares of the software company’s stock worth $41,216,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 4.4% in the third quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 4,402 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 11.3% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,872 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 6.5% during the third quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 7,469 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 3.0% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $358.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $475.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Adobe from $470.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $450.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $420.78.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.