Amex Exploration (CVE:AMX) Stock Price Up 3.2%

Amex Exploration Inc. (CVE:AMX – Get Rating) shares rose 3.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$1.59 and last traded at C$1.59. Approximately 33,627 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 53,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.54.

Amex Exploration Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$164.16 million and a PE ratio of -144.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$1.83 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.11.

About Amex Exploration

Amex Exploration Inc, a junior mining exploration company, acquires, explores, and develops gold projects in Canada. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Perron gold project that consists of 117 mining claims covering an area of 4,836 hectares situated in Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec. It also holds interest in Lebel-Sur-Quévillon and Eastmain River projects located in the Abitibi region of Quebec and elsewhere in the province.

