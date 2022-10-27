Apeiron Capital Investment Corp. (NYSE:APN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Apeiron Capital Investment Corp. (NYSE:APN – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a drop of 78.0% from the September 30th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Apeiron Capital Investment Stock Performance

APN traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $10.12. 33,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,998. Apeiron Capital Investment has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $10.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.05.

Get Apeiron Capital Investment alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Apeiron Capital Investment stock. Basso Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Apeiron Capital Investment Corp. (NYSE:APN – Get Rating) by 227,699.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 227,799 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 227,699 shares during the quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 1.06% of Apeiron Capital Investment worth $2,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

About Apeiron Capital Investment

Apeiron Capital Investment Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on companies in the financial technology, media, gaming and financial services, and wealth-advisory and asset management industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Apeiron Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apeiron Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.