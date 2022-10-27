Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.80-1.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.35-6.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.24 billion. Avnet also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $1.80-$1.90 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Avnet from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Avnet from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Avnet in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They set an underweight rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Avnet from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.86.

NASDAQ:AVT traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $40.50. 1,316,920 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 804,854. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.84. Avnet has a 52-week low of $35.45 and a 52-week high of $50.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.33.

Avnet ( NASDAQ:AVT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.09. Avnet had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Avnet will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 13th. This is an increase from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.69%.

In other news, CFO Thomas Liguori sold 24,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.92, for a total value of $1,063,786.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,384,285.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Avnet during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Avnet by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Avnet during the 1st quarter worth $165,000. Delphia USA Inc. grew its holdings in Avnet by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 8,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Avnet by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. 98.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

