AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS.

AXIS Capital Trading Down 1.1 %

AXIS Capital stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.54. 2,532,408 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 533,419. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.73. AXIS Capital has a fifty-two week low of $48.32 and a fifty-two week high of $61.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.32.

Get AXIS Capital alerts:

AXIS Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is presently 35.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of AXIS Capital

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on AXIS Capital from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on AXIS Capital from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com lowered AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered AXIS Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.33.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 21,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 447.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AXIS Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

About AXIS Capital

(Get Rating)

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AXIS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXIS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.