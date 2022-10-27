B. Riley Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN)

Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Ribbon Communications in a research report issued on Monday, October 24th. B. Riley analyst D. Kang now anticipates that the communications equipment provider will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.04. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ribbon Communications’ current full-year earnings is $0.09 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ribbon Communications’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ribbon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Ribbon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

Ribbon Communications Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RBBN opened at $2.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Ribbon Communications has a fifty-two week low of $2.19 and a fifty-two week high of $6.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.02. The company has a market cap of $475.79 million, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.09.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Ribbon Communications had a negative net margin of 31.21% and a negative return on equity of 0.25%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 10,387,945 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $23,061,000 after acquiring an additional 75,023 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,462,123 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,446,000 after acquiring an additional 168,910 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 93.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 220,117 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 106,362 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $359,000. Institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Swarth Investments Ltd. bought 1,639,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.05 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,435,739 shares in the company, valued at $83,679,003.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ribbon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products; and solutions and services for enabling voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications and unified communications and collaboration.

See Also

