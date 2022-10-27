Bearing Lithium (CVE:BRZ) Shares Down 3%

Shares of Bearing Lithium Corp. (CVE:BRZ – Get Rating) were down 3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.33. Approximately 97,576 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 94,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.

Bearing Lithium Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$35.44 million and a PE ratio of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 22.04, a current ratio of 22.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.28.

About Bearing Lithium



Bearing Lithium Corp. operates as a lithium-focused mineral exploration and development company. The company primarily explores for lithium and potassium deposits. It owns 17.14% in the Maricunga lithium brine project that comprises 4,463 hectares of old code and new code tenements covering a portion of the Maricunga Salar in northern Chile.

Featured Articles

