Brighton Jones LLC Has $1.92 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,492 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000.

NYSEARCA IJH traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $238.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,526,615. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $237.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.46. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $217.39 and a twelve month high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

