Caledonian Trust (LON:CNN) Trading 3.2% Higher

Caledonian Trust PLC (LON:CNN – Get Rating) rose 3.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 160 ($1.93) and last traded at GBX 160 ($1.93). 6,244 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the average daily volume of 4,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 155 ($1.87).

Caledonian Trust Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 152.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 151.22. The company has a market capitalization of £18.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,200.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.98, a current ratio of 11.40 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

About Caledonian Trust

(Get Rating)

Caledonian Trust PLC engages in the property investment and development business in the United Kingdom. The company was formerly known as Towngrade Securities plc and changed its name to Caledonian Trust PLC in June 1988. Caledonian Trust PLC was incorporated in 1972 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Caledonian Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caledonian Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.