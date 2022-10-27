Camden Capital LLC Cuts Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Camden Capital LLC lessened its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 36.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,659 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 91.5% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth $37,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth $40,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 48.2% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 31.0% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

PG traded up $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $131.57. The stock had a trading volume of 75,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,227,499. The stock has a market cap of $313.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.62. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $122.18 and a one year high of $165.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $135.16 and a 200-day moving average of $143.36.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The business had revenue of $20.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $135,442.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,253 shares in the company, valued at $933,760.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $290,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at $728,770. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $135,442.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,760.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 287,722 shares of company stock worth $42,327,379 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on PG. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Sunday, October 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.85.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

