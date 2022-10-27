China Xiangtai Food (NASDAQ:PLIN) Trading Down 3.3%

China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PLIN – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 3.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.25 and last traded at $0.26. Approximately 6,725 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 282,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.

China Xiangtai Food Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in China Xiangtai Food stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PLIN – Get Rating) by 186.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,340 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.14% of China Xiangtai Food worth $92,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About China Xiangtai Food

China Xiangtai Food Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the slaughtering, processing, packing, distribution, wholesale, and retail of various fresh pork meat and parts in the People's Republic of China. It offers fresh pork and byproducts, as well as beef, lamb, chicken, duck, and rabbit meat.

