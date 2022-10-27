Chrysalis Investments (LON:CHRY) Shares Up 6.2%

Chrysalis Investments Limited (LON:CHRY – Get Rating)’s share price was up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 66.70 ($0.81) and last traded at GBX 65.50 ($0.79). Approximately 1,302,507 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 1,860,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 61.70 ($0.75).
Chrysalis Investments Trading Up 6.2 %
The stock has a market capitalization of £389.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,091.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 66.11 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 103.30.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Chrysalis Investments news, insider Stephen Coe acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 84 ($1.01) per share, with a total value of £8,400 ($10,149.83).
Chrysalis Investments Company Profile
Chrysalis Investments Limited is based in Guernsey, United Kingdom.
