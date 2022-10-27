CTS (NYSE:CTS) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.40-2.55 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $585-595 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $589.18 million. CTS also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.40-$2.55 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CTS shares. Stephens raised their target price on shares of CTS to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CTS in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Sidoti raised shares of CTS from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. TheStreet raised shares of CTS from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of CTS to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, CTS presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.75.

CTS Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CTS traded down $7.83 on Wednesday, reaching $36.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 642,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,191. CTS has a 52-week low of $31.07 and a 52-week high of $45.22. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.98 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.41.

CTS Dividend Announcement

CTS ( NYSE:CTS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. CTS had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a positive return on equity of 15.32%. The business had revenue of $144.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.18 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CTS will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. CTS’s dividend payout ratio is presently -23.88%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CTS

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of CTS by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,150,545 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $107,276,000 after purchasing an additional 59,524 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CTS by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,203,937 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $77,887,000 after purchasing an additional 51,223 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of CTS by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,097,019 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,397,000 after purchasing an additional 20,369 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CTS by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 324,022 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,452,000 after purchasing an additional 10,663 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of CTS by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 253,104 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,945,000 after purchasing an additional 37,583 shares during the period. 92.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CTS

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

Further Reading

