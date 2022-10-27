Direct Selling Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:DSAQ) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Direct Selling Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:DSAQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 98.2% from the September 30th total of 21,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Direct Selling Acquisition Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE DSAQ traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.18. The company had a trading volume of 11,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,004. Direct Selling Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.78 and a twelve month high of $10.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.06.

Get Direct Selling Acquisition alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direct Selling Acquisition

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSAQ. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Direct Selling Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $10,511,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in Direct Selling Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $8,776,000. Berkley W R Corp raised its position in Direct Selling Acquisition by 52.0% during the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 700,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,004,000 after acquiring an additional 239,550 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Direct Selling Acquisition by 8.4% during the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,090,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,909,000 after acquiring an additional 162,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP raised its position in Direct Selling Acquisition by 7.7% during the first quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP now owns 1,043,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,433,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.50% of the company’s stock.

About Direct Selling Acquisition

Direct Selling Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on searching businesses within the direct selling industry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Direct Selling Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direct Selling Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.