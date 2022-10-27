Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of approx $1.21 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19. The company issued revenue guidance of approx $2.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.02 billion. Driven Brands also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.21-$1.21 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Driven Brands from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Driven Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 1st.

Driven Brands Trading Down 7.2 %

Shares of Driven Brands stock traded down $2.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.96. 1,767,794 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 523,303. Driven Brands has a 52-week low of $24.62 and a 52-week high of $35.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -166.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.35 and a 200-day moving average of $29.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Driven Brands

Driven Brands ( NASDAQ:DRVN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $508.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.37 million. Driven Brands had a positive return on equity of 10.64% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Driven Brands will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Driven Brands news, major shareholder Rc Iv Cayman Icw Holdings Llc sold 2,257,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total value of $72,659,364.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,056,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $452,475,998.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Rc Iv Cayman Icw Holdings Llc sold 2,257,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total transaction of $72,659,364.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,056,415 shares in the company, valued at $452,475,998.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael G. Macaluso sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total value of $503,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 318,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,007,237.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,273,203 shares of company stock valued at $298,492,725 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Driven Brands

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Driven Brands by 1.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 40,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Driven Brands by 18.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Driven Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Driven Brands by 1.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 71,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Driven Brands by 1,790.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares during the last quarter. 33.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Driven Brands

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services.

Featured Articles

