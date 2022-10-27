Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs (CVE:FCA) Trading Down 26.8%

Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs Corp (CVE:FCA – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 26.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$7.17 and last traded at C$7.17. Approximately 1,800 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 44% from the average daily volume of 1,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.80.

Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.17. The stock has a market cap of C$49.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.76.

Get Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs alerts:

Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs (CVE:FCA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported C($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$3.89 million for the quarter.

Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs Company Profile

Firm Capital American Realty Partners Corp. focuses on capital partnership investing in the U.S. income producing real estate and mortgage debt investments. It intends to acquire income producing U.S. real estate assets in the United States; and create a real estate debt and equity lending platform, which focuses on providing bridge mortgage loans and joint venture capital.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.