First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NYSEARCA:FTCS) Shares Up 0.8%

Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NYSEARCA:FTCS – Get Rating) shot up 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $72.80 and last traded at $72.20. 311,058 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 419,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.65.
First Trust Capital Strength ETF Trading Up 0.8 %
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.95.
