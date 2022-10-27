First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FMB) Trading Down 0.2%

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FMB – Get Rating) dropped 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $48.07 and last traded at $48.22. Approximately 780,649 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 110% from the average daily volume of 372,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.31.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.69.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.