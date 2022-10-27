First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:FTXL) Stock Price Down 0.7%

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:FTXL – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $49.71 and last traded at $50.24. 2,859 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 13,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.57.
First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Price Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.92.
