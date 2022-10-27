Fluent Financial LLC Purchases 3,444 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Fluent Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,444 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 4.4% of Fluent Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Fluent Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $8,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. TFC Financial Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 131.3% in the second quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Shares of IWM traded up $2.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $180.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,809,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,053,056. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $162.50 and a one year high of $244.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $178.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.01.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

