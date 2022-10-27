Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:GXTG) Shares Up 1.1%

Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:GXTG – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $27.80 and last traded at $27.30. 8,139 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 20,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.00.

Global X Thematic Growth ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.21 and its 200-day moving average is $30.11.

