GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) Stock Price Up 8.3%

Shares of GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Rating) traded up 8.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.42 and last traded at $0.42. 1,180,546 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 2,398,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on GoHealth from $1.50 to $1.25 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.00.

Get GoHealth alerts:

GoHealth Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $137.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GoHealth

GoHealth ( NASDAQ:GOCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. GoHealth had a negative net margin of 21.33% and a positive return on equity of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $158.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.88 million. As a group, analysts forecast that GoHealth, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOCO. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in GoHealth by 164.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,139,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,065,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195,549 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of GoHealth by 18.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,276,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 509,565 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in GoHealth in the first quarter valued at $2,911,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in GoHealth by 42.1% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,544,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 457,961 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in GoHealth by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,100,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 199,524 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.28% of the company’s stock.

About GoHealth

(Get Rating)

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareInternal; MedicareExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherInternal; and IFP and OtherExternal. The company operates a technology platform that leverages machine-learning algorithms of insurance behavioral data to optimize the process for helping individuals find the health insurance plan for their specific needs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GoHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.