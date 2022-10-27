GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) Stock Price Up 8.3%

Posted by on Oct 27th, 2022

Shares of GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCOGet Rating) traded up 8.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.42 and last traded at $0.42. 1,180,546 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 2,398,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on GoHealth from $1.50 to $1.25 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.00.

GoHealth Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $137.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.58.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCOGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. GoHealth had a negative net margin of 21.33% and a positive return on equity of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $158.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.88 million. As a group, analysts forecast that GoHealth, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GoHealth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOCO. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in GoHealth by 164.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,139,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,065,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195,549 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of GoHealth by 18.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,276,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 509,565 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in GoHealth in the first quarter valued at $2,911,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in GoHealth by 42.1% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,544,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 457,961 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in GoHealth by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,100,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 199,524 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.28% of the company’s stock.

About GoHealth

(Get Rating)

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareInternal; MedicareExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherInternal; and IFP and OtherExternal. The company operates a technology platform that leverages machine-learning algorithms of insurance behavioral data to optimize the process for helping individuals find the health insurance plan for their specific needs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GoHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.