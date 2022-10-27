Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IDKOY) Trading Down 5.5%

Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IDKOY – Get Rating) shares fell 5.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.91 and last traded at $10.91. Approximately 167 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 1,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.54.

Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.80 and a 200 day moving average of $12.52.

About Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd.

Idemitsu Kosan Co,Ltd. operates in petroleum, basic chemicals, functional materials, power and renewable energy, and resources businesses in Japan and internationally. The company's Petroleum segment engages in the procurement of crude oil and refining of petroleum products; sale of gasoline, diesel oil, kerosene, automotive lubricants, industrial kerosene, heavy oil, and aviation and marine fuel; and operation of hydrogen stations.

