Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 3.8% of Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $4,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cheviot Value Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.3% during the second quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC now owns 8,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. SP Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 25.1% during the second quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 3,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 15.3% during the second quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 4,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Miramar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.6% during the second quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, First National Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.9% during the second quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 5,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. 41.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $282.64. 2,357,552 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,124,616. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $254.26 and a 1-year high of $408.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $288.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $299.53.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a $0.519 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.