JD Sports Fashion (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) Trading Up 35.1%

JD Sports Fashion plc (OTCMKTS:JDSPY – Get Rating) shares rose 35.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.35 and last traded at $1.35. Approximately 5,600 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 11,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

JDSPY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 185 ($2.24) to GBX 175 ($2.11) in a research note on Monday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 180 ($2.17) to GBX 205 ($2.48) in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 200 ($2.42) to GBX 180 ($2.17) in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 200 ($2.42) to GBX 190 ($2.30) in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.47.

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, watches, jewellery, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.

