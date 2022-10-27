JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc (LON:JMG) Insider Acquires £14,550 in Stock

JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc (LON:JMG – Get Rating) insider Zoe Clements purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 97 ($1.17) per share, for a total transaction of £14,550 ($17,580.96).

JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of JMG stock opened at GBX 93.90 ($1.13) on Thursday. JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 91 ($1.10) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 138 ($1.67). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,130.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 103.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 105.64.

Get JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust alerts:

JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.83 ($0.01) per share. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.82%. JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 45.00%.

About JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust

JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in public equity markets across global emerging markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

