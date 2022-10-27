Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGF) Stock Price Up 8.5%

Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGF – Get Rating) rose 8.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.77 and last traded at $0.77. Approximately 18,800 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 23,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.71.

Lenovo Group Trading Up 8.5 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.88.

Lenovo Group Company Profile

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It operates through Intelligent Devices Group, Infrastructure Solutions Group, and Solutions and Services Group segments. The company offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones.

