MagnetGold Price Down 5.1% Over Last Week (MTG)

MagnetGold (MTG) traded down 33.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 26th. During the last seven days, MagnetGold has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar. One MagnetGold token can now be purchased for $0.77 or 0.00003696 BTC on major exchanges. MagnetGold has a total market capitalization of $214.72 million and $10,330.00 worth of MagnetGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002942 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000285 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000354 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,402.73 or 0.30748223 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0958 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00012009 BTC.

MagnetGold Token Profile

MagnetGold was first traded on August 25th, 2021. MagnetGold’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 280,000,000 tokens. MagnetGold’s official website is mtggold.com/indexmain.html. MagnetGold’s official Twitter account is @ymagnetgold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MagnetGold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MagnetGold is a Decentralized cryptocurrency on the Binance Smart Chain (BEP-20).”

According to CryptoCompare, "MagnetGold is a Decentralized cryptocurrency on the Binance Smart Chain (BEP-20)."

