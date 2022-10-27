Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,500 shares, a drop of 60.8% from the September 30th total of 154,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 424,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup cut shares of Mitsubishi Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Mitsubishi Electric Trading Down 1.0 %

MIELY traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.08. The company had a trading volume of 170,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,089. Mitsubishi Electric has a one year low of $17.66 and a one year high of $28.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.56.

About Mitsubishi Electric

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells electrical and electronic equipment worldwide. It offers turbine generators, hydraulic turbine generators, nuclear power plant and power electronics equipment, motors, transformers, circuit breakers, gas insulated switchgears, switch controls, surveillance-system control and security systems, transmission and distribution ICT systems, large display devices, locomotive and rolling stock electrical equipment, wireless and wired communications systems, network camera systems, elevators, escalators, building security and management systems, and others.

