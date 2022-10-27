New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a growth of 533.3% from the September 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

New York Mortgage Trust Price Performance

NYMTM traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.78. The stock had a trading volume of 37,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,968. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.66. New York Mortgage Trust has a 1-year low of $16.51 and a 1-year high of $25.94.

New York Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.4922 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.07%.

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

