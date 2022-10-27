Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:NEWTZ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:NEWTZ – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 118.2% from the September 30th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026 Stock Performance

NEWTZ traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.76. The company had a trading volume of 4,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,617. Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026 has a twelve month low of $23.30 and a twelve month high of $25.95.

Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, October 15th will be issued a $0.3438 dividend. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.

