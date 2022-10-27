Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC Purchases 317 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 315.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 339.3% during the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 309.3% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Price Performance

PFE stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.10. 983,272 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,621,272. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.90. The company has a market capitalization of $258.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.63. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.44 and a twelve month high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.29. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The firm had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 31.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on PFE. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.94.

Pfizer Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.