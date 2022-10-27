Oak Ridge Financial Services (OTCMKTS:BKOR) Shares Down 0.3%

Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BKOR – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $18.45 and last traded at $18.45. 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 1,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.50.

Oak Ridge Financial Services Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a market cap of $49.85 million, a P/E ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.88 and a 200-day moving average of $18.82.

Oak Ridge Financial Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a yield of 1.64%. Oak Ridge Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.68%.

About Oak Ridge Financial Services

Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Bank of Oak Ridge that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; overdrafts; auto, home equity, mortgage, business term, and business SBA loans; business lines of credit; credit cards; and online and mobile banking products and services.

