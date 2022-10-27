Optimism (OP) Reaches One Day Volume of $328.74 Million

Optimism (OP) traded 11.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 26th. Optimism has a total market capitalization of $236.22 million and $328.74 million worth of Optimism was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Optimism token can now be purchased for about $1.10 or 0.00005302 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Optimism has traded up 59.4% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002926 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000285 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000354 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000291 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,402.73 or 0.30748223 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000462 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00012009 BTC.
Optimism Token Profile
Optimism’s genesis date was November 11th, 2021. Optimism’s total supply is 4,294,967,296 tokens and its circulating supply is 214,748,364 tokens. Optimism’s official Twitter account is @optimismpbc and its Facebook page is accessible here. Optimism’s official website is www.optimism.io. Optimism’s official message board is optimismpbc.medium.com.
Optimism Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Optimism directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Optimism should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Optimism using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
