Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:OTMO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:OTMO – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,700 shares, a decrease of 80.7% from the September 30th total of 308,700 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 701,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on OTMO. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Otonomo Technologies from $4.50 to $2.50 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Otonomo Technologies from $6.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th.

Get Otonomo Technologies alerts:

Otonomo Technologies Price Performance

Shares of OTMO traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,103,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,514. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.35 and a 200-day moving average of $0.88. Otonomo Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $5.96.

Institutional Trading of Otonomo Technologies

About Otonomo Technologies

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mithaq Capital SPC bought a new position in Otonomo Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $9,757,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Otonomo Technologies during the second quarter worth about $2,332,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Otonomo Technologies during the second quarter worth about $1,243,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Otonomo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $674,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Otonomo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. 44.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Otonomo Technologies Ltd. provides an automotive data service platform and marketplace that enables car manufacturers, drivers, and service providers to be part of a connected ecosystem. The company offers cabin data, including the state of doors and windows, ADAS, and infotainment data; engine-related information, such as fuel, oil, error codes or battery voltage, and state of charge; maintenance data comprising time or distance traveled and diagnostic trouble codes; data related to the specific vehicles, which include making, model, year, and fuel type; driving data consisting of location, distance travelled, odometer, and heading and speed; and environmental data that include external weather and temperature, and road hazards and road signs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Otonomo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otonomo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.