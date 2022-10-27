PainReform (NASDAQ:PRFX) Shares Down 3.3%

PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFX – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 3.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.55 and last traded at $0.58. 11,893 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 58,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.83.

PainReform (NASDAQ:PRFX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PainReform stock. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new position in PainReform Ltd. ( NASDAQ:PRFX Get Rating ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management owned about 0.29% of PainReform at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PainReform Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics that provides an extended period of post-surgical pain relief in Israel. It engages in developing PRF-110, a viscous clear oil-based solution that is instilled directly into the surgical wound to provide localized and extended post-operative analgesia.

