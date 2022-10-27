PainReform (NASDAQ:PRFX) Shares Down 3.3%

PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFXGet Rating)’s stock price fell 3.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.55 and last traded at $0.58. 11,893 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 58,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.83.

PainReform (NASDAQ:PRFXGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PainReform

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PainReform stock. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new position in PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFXGet Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management owned about 0.29% of PainReform at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PainReform Company Profile

PainReform Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics that provides an extended period of post-surgical pain relief in Israel. It engages in developing PRF-110, a viscous clear oil-based solution that is instilled directly into the surgical wound to provide localized and extended post-operative analgesia.

