Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:PSHG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:PSHG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, a growth of 109.9% from the September 30th total of 619,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Performance Shipping stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:PSHG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC owned 0.43% of Performance Shipping at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of PSHG remained flat at $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,460,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,643,050. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.94. Performance Shipping has a 1 year low of $0.21 and a 1 year high of $6.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.08.

Performance Shipping ( NASDAQ:PSHG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Performance Shipping had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 5.46%. The firm had revenue of $11.34 million during the quarter.

Performance Shipping Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides shipping transportation services through its ownership of tanker vessels worldwide. It owned and operated five Aframax tanker vessels with a combined carrying capacity of 546,094 dwt. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Athens, Greece.

